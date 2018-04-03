The video will start in 8 Cancel

RAYE has announced details of a one-off headline London show for 2018.

The artist will perform at the Village Underground on May 31.

This May sees her support fellow popstar Rita Ora on her sold out UK tour. She'll finish up the run with her own London date.

Since her 2016 breakthrough after featuring on Jax Jones' You Don't Know Me, RAYE has released singles The Line, Decline and Cigarette which features Mabel and Stefflon Don.

She's also collaborated with Stormzy and Charli XCX and performed at festivals including the final V Festival.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday April 9.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £13.20.

