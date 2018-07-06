The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ray BLK has announced details of a headline London show.

The artist will headline O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 3.

In 2017 she became the first unsigned artist to win BBC's Sound of poll, which also featured Raye, Jorja Smith and Rag'n'Bone Man.

Since then she's released single Doing Me and featured on tracks by Naughty Boy and Yogi.

Last year she played a headline set the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire which saw her bring out special guests Stormzy and Wretch 32.

Find out below how to get tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday July 13.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £25.57, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!