Ravyn Lenae has announced details of a headline UK show for 2018.

The Chicago based singer-songwriter will perform at London's Heaven on May 3. It is part of the Crush Tour and will be the only UK date during the run of shows.

She recently released her EP Crush, which was produced by The Internet's Steve Lacy who also lends vocals to two tracks. It features lead single Sticky and received positive reviews from critics.

It marks her third EP overall, following up Moon Shoes and Midnight Moonlight, which were released by her label Atlantic after releasing her debut independently.

Lenae has recently toured with the likes of SZA and Noname. These upcoming Crush shows mark her first ever solo headline dates.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday March 2.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £14.85

