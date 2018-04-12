The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tommy Cash has announced a one-off UK show as part of his 2018 tour.

The rapper will perform a headline date at London's Scala on April 17. He will be joined by Felicita and DJ Hannah Diamond.

In 2014 he released his debut album Euroz Dollaz Yeniz and has since signed with London record label PC Music.

He most recently made an appearance on Charli XCX's acclaimed mixtape Pop 2 on the track Delicious.

His own music videos have been noted for exploring themes such as sexuality, identity and gender.

This upcoming tour sees him play sold out dates in Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic as well as Paris, Sweden and Denmark.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketweb here.

How much are they?

They're priced at £13.50.

