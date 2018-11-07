The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rammstein recently announced details of their only UK headline show for 2019.

The group will perform at MK Staidum on July 6.

It'll be in support of their upcoming seventh studio album due for release next year, marking their first in a decade.

This upcoming show will be their first UK headline date three years, with them previously touring here for 2012's 'Made in Germany 1995–2011 Tour' which saw them play a date at London's O2 Arena.

Although fans will have to travel a little outside London to catch the group live, their previous award-winning shows suggests it'll be worth it.

As it's their only UK date for 2019 so far, tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale, so find out how to get them below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday November 8.

What are the tour dates?

July 6 - Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

What's the seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

Here's the standard seating plan for MK Stadium which includes a pitch standing area and two tiers of seats.

