Rammstein have announced details of a one-off UK headline stadium show.

The German metal group will perform at MK Stadium in summer 2019.

The show will take place on July 6.

It'll be in support of their upcoming seventh studio album due for release next year.

The album is their first in a decade, following up 2009's 'Liebe ist für alle da', or 'Love is for everyone'.

This upcoming show marks their first headline date three years, with them previously touring here for 2012's 'Made in Germany 1995–2011 Tour' which saw them play a date at London's O2 Arena.

They've also returned to the UK to headline Download Festival in 2013 and again in 2016.

Their live shows have seen them win a Kerrang Award for Best Live Act and nominated for Grammy and UK Festival Awards, and are best known for their pyrotechnic elements and theatrics.

Find out below how to get tickets, presale info and more.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from AXS.com here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday November 8.

What are the tour dates?

July 6 - Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

