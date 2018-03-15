Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rae Morris kicks off her biggest headline tour to date this March and heads to venues across the UK including London's Heaven.

The dates are in support of her boldly crafted LP 'Someone Out There', and she chats to us about the upcoming tour and LP.

In late 2017 the singer-songwriter kicked off the album campaign with track 'Reborn', a big statement that told listeners she was reinventing her sound and image. She describes the writing experience as 'such an exciting time', which sees her build on the electronic sounds from album number one and enter a new pop realm.

Last month she released the anticipated second studio album 'Someone Out There', and as far as 'difficult second albums' go it reached the top 20 on the UK Albums Chart and was well-received by critics.

On the reaction from fans Rae says: " It's been really wonderful and so positive."

She also kicked off a Q&A with fans on Instagram where they could ask her anything about each of the tracks, or give their interpretation. Rae adds: "I think having the ability to do that with fans is so lovely.

"Finding out which is their favourite and their questions about it. It's fascinating I've really loved doing that, and we as artists should do that more often!"

It follows up her 2015 debut 'Unguarded' accumulated material that was written by then 22-year-old Rae up until that point in her life. It featured a ballad-pop heavy tracklist and was her first full major label release.

She says: "Those songs were written when I was 17 years old at the piano. My way of looking at it is that I had to honour them and capture them as they were meant to exist."

Her vocals and sound drew comparisons to early Ellie Goulding, or quite frankly to any alt-pop female vocalist of that time. With this came a legion of listeners who are partial to piano heavy pop, but round two sees her breakthrough to new audiences.

Both her debut and follow-up do draw some similarities, including production from Fryars. The London producer had a hand in the heart-wrenching standout track 'Cold' on the debut.

But on Someone Out There he produces seven of the final 11 tracks, which sees Rae delve further into the electro-pop genre and craft a consistent and forceful pop record.

Rae adds: "It was a natural progression. This album was freeing because I was starting from scratch, I've never done that before it's completely new to me.

"I basically said I wanted to do what feels exciting." And most importantly, "make music that is fun".

And on the first single 'Do It' that's exactly what's happening. The euphoric pop anthem is a 'part two' to 'Cold' as she sings "And if you've gone cold, you don't let it show, there's a deeper place that we can both go" before the infectious chorus.

It's been well received by fans and critics alike, and has found new listeners who may not have pressed play on her previous LP. She says: "The reaction has been so amazing. It's had its nice one million plays on Spotify."

Despite acclaim and radio play the track failed to place in the UK Singles Chart despite being a winning formula - and overall a great pop song.

Rae says: "I don't know what more you need to do for a pop song to be a hit. It's all the other stuff that comes with it I suppose?

"It's the feedback that matters to me, I want to connect with people that way."

This month sees the singer take the record on the road for the first time, with dates in Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Brighton and finishing up at London's Heaven on March 28.

It marks her biggest headline show to date and Rae's excited to get out from behind the piano with her electro-pop bangers this time round.

She adds: "I get to move and dance more this time which is more fun for me!

"Touring is where I started and what I know best. It's where I feel most at home, going to a place and having an hour long escape it really special for everyone there."

This year sees her head to a number of festivals including a hometown performance at Lytham Festival. But she says she wants to explore other creative outlets in 2018.

Rae adds: "I want to continue the collaboration of art and music. It's really exciting combining them and working with other people from the likes of Instagram."

Following the release of the album Rae defaced her own billboards around London with graffiti as part of this process.

She says: "That was fun. I haven't seen anyone do it that way before - it turned out so much better than I thought!"

The singer heads to London's Heaven on March 28. Tickets for Rae's headline UK tour are now available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.seetickets.com.

Tour dates

March 15 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

March 16 - Glasgow, The Art School

March 17 - Manchester, Gorilla

March 19 - Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

March 20 - Oxford, O2 Academy

March 21 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

March 24 - Bristol, Marble Factory

March 25 - Brighton, Concorde 2

March 28 - London, Heaven

September 29 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

October 5 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

