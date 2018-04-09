The video will start in 8 Cancel

Quincy Jones has announced a one-off UK show for 2018.

The legendary artist will be celebrating his 85th birthday with a night of music and conversation at London's O2 Arena on June 27.

He will be joined by special guests including Mark Ronson, Beverly Knight, Jack Savoretti, Jess Glynne and Caro Emerald.

Entitled 'Quincy Jones - A Life In Song', the show will celebrate one of the most influential jazz musicians of all time. His accolades include his ground-breaking production on Michael Jackson's albums Thriller, Off the Wall and Bad.

The audience can expect to hear hits from his unparallelled career, such as Thriller, Billy Jean, Fly Me To The Moon and P.Y.T, played alongside a live orchestra.

Buy Quincy Jones tickets here.

They will also pay tribute to his collaborator Rod Temperton, who passed away in 2016. After writing hits together for Michael Jackson and formed a life-long friendship.

On performing at the O2 Arena he says: "For many years, I couldn't play in the UK because the unions wouldn't allow Americans to do concerts there.

"Finally, it worked out for us to go in '96 for a tribute to Nelson Mandela, and I conducted a show at the Royal Albert Hall. I’ll never forget standing on the stage thinking that, after waiting 30 years, I was finally able to perform in such a historic venue.

"It was a long time coming, so every time I get to return to the UK, it’s truly meaningful; after not being allowed in at one point, you never take it for granted."

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday April 13.

