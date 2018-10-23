The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Queen Extravaganza is heading out on tour across the UK this October and November.

Created by Brian May and Roger Taylor, new fans and fans of old can see the greatest hits by one the best bands of all time performed live including an Eventim Apollo show on November 22.

The live band will celebrate the music of Queen live on stage as the movie based on Freddie Mercury and co. 'Bohemian Rhapsody' comes to UK cinemas this month.

Brian May has previously said this about the group, "Queen aficionados! This may be your only chance to see ALL of Queen's Greatest hits performed immaculately live", with Roger Taylor adding, "these guys are incredibly talented with their scintillatingly perfect recreation of our songs."

They've hand picked the musicians who come from the UK, Canada, Brazil and the US, with one of the most recognised Brazilian rock voices Alirio Netto taking the lead.

The lineup features Darren Reeves who's played music for the We Will Rock You musical, Nick Radcliffe who's also performed in the musical, Tyler Warren who's toured with Queen and Adam Lambert.

This upcoming tour is billed as the Queen's Greatest Hits Tour and promises to deliver classic songs including Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust, Crazy Little Thing Called Love and Under Pressure.

The tour kicks off in Hull on October 28 and heads to the likes of Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham.

Find out below how to get tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from See Tickets here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £28.50-£46.50, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

Sunday 28 October HULL Bonus Arena

Monday 29 October MIDDLESBROUGH Town Hall

Tuesday 30 October EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Thursday 1 November GLASGOW Armadillo

Friday 2 November YORK Barbican

Saturday 3 November NEWCASTLE City Hall

Monday 5 November LIVERPOOL Philharmonic

Tuesday 6 November MANCHESTER Apollo

Wednesday 7 November CARDIFF St David’s Hall

Friday 9 November BATH The Forum

Saturday 10 November PLYMOUTH Pavilions

Monday 12 November BOURNEMOUTH Pavilion

Tuesday 13 November SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

Thursday 15 November PORTSMOUTH Guildhall

Friday 16 November GUILDFORD G Live

Saturday 17 November CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Monday 19 November BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

Wednesday 21 November LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

Thursday 22 November LONDON Eventim Apollo

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!