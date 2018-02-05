Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queen and Adam Lambert have announced details of an O2 Arena show for 2018.

The collaborators will head to London on July 2 as part of their world tour.

News of more UK shows follows their arena tour run in late 2017. Following huge demand, extra dates were added which saw them play two nights at the O2 Arena, and one at Wembley Arena.

The hugely successful pairing first teamed up in 2011, and they have since embarked on sold-out world arena tours.

For this world tour the group promised and delivered a brand new production, with some surprises in the setlist alongside their classic hits and tracks from Queen's back catalogue they haven't performed yet.

Fans can expect to see the current lineup consisting of Brian May, Roger Taylor and singer Adam Lambert when they return to London in July.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday February 9.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!