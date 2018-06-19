The video will start in 8 Cancel

Pusha T has announced details of headline UK show.

The rapper will perform at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on December 12.

It currently marks his only UK date scheduled for the Daytona Tour.

The show will be in support of his recently released third studio album also entitled Daytona.

It features collaborations with Kanye West and Rick Ross and received acclaim from critics.

The album reached number three in the US and on the UK R&B Albums Chart.

Meanwhile the album track Infrared caused some controversy as it saw Pusha T accuse Drake of using ghost writers. Since then they have released a number of diss tracks in response to each other.

Find out how to get tickets to his only UK show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday June 22.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place at 10am on Wednesday June 20 at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

How much are they?

They're priced at £31.62.

