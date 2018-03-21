Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All Points East have announced more names joining Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds for their headline set.

The group will perform on June 3 with support from The Psychedelic Furs, The Black Lips and Baxter Dury.

Also joining them will be Nadine Shah, Bo Ningen and rising band Shame. They'll play alongside previously announced names Patti Smith, St Vincent and Courtney Barnett.

Nick Cave will close the huge 10-day All Points East taking place at Victoria Park. It's the first year of the event, which comes from the organisers of the likes of Coachella.

It sees stand alone headline dates from The National, Catfish and the Bottlemen, as well as a three-day festival in May featuring Bjork, LCD Soundsystem and The xx and four days of free activities.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £59.95- £67.20, plus booking fees.

What's the full lineup?

Friday May 25 - LCD Soundsystem / Yeah Yeah Yeahs / Phoenix / Glass Animals / Richie Hawtin CLOSE / Dixon / Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker / Chromeo / Young Fathers / George FitzGerald Live / Hercules & Love Affair / Roman Flugel / DJ Tennis / Gerd Janson / Superorganism / Hookworms / Oscar and the Wolf / Confidence Man / Eclair Fifi / Fort Romeau / Knox Fortune / Lo Moon

Saturday May 26 - The xx / Lorde / Justice / Sampha / Soulwax / Lykke Li / Popcaan / BADBADNOTGOOD / Rhye / Stefflon Don / Rex Orange County / Omar-S / Hunee / ABRA / Sevdaliza / DJ Richard / Call Super / Shanti Celeste / DJ Python / Kojey Radical /Jessie James Solomon / Her / Beatrice Dillon

Sunday May 27 - Björk / Beck / Father John Misty / Friendly Fires / Tom Misch / Flying Lotus 3D / The Black Madonna / Django Django / Kelela / Mashrou’ Leila / Sylvan Esso / Khruangbin / Maribou State DJ set / Parcels / Alexis Taylor / Yellow Days / Yaeji / Octavian / Mr G Live / Agoria Live / Allie X / ItaloJohnson /Byron The Aquarius / Bones Garage / DEBONAIR

Friday June 1 - Catfish and the Bottlemen / Blossoms / The Hunna / Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes / The Neighbourhood / The Amazons / more tbc

Saturday June 2 - The National / The War On Drugs / Future Islands / Warpaint / Cat Power / Public Service Broadcasting / Broken Social Scene / Spoon / Amber Run / This Is The Kit / The Districts / Rostam / more tbc

Sunday June 3 - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds / Patti Smith / St Vincent / Courtney Barnett / The Psychedelic Furs / The Black Lips / Baxter Dury / Nadine Shah / Shame / Bo Ningen

