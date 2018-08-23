The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Prodigy have announced details of a UK arena tour for 2018.

The group will headline two nights at Alexandra Palace on November 14-15.

They will finish up the run with two London shows, after heading to Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham and Cardiff.

It will be in support of their upcoming seventh studio album 'No Tourists'.

Due for release on November 2 it features lead single 'Need Some1' and marks their first in three years.

Since their 1991 debut the group have been credited as pioneers of rave and techno music, selling 20 million records worldwide and creating hits including Fire Starter and Breathe.

Their previous five albums have all reached number one on the UK Albums Chart.

Find out how to get tickets to their upcoming UK tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday August 31.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £53.62, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

2 November - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

3 November - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

5 November - Brighton Centre

6 November - Plymouth Pavillions

8 November - Echo Arena, Liverpool

9 November - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

10 November - Arena Birmingham

13 November - First Direct Arena, Leeds

14 November - Alexandra Palace, London

15 November - Alexandra Palace, London

