Princess Nokia has announced a one-off UK show for 2018.

The New York artist will head to London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on August 20.

This new show comes as she releases her latest mixtape A Girl Cried Red. The mixtape is inspired by the emo scene and sees her explore new genres including punk.

It follows up her debut album 1992 Deluxe, released in September 2017. It received positive reviews from critics and featured her breakthrough track Tomboy.

The rapper gained attention after the self-release of singles including Versace Hottie and YAYA under the moniker Wavy Spice, as well as the release of her debut EP 1992. Following the viral success of her tracks she went on to sign with Rough Trade.

She has been noted for her commentary on womanhood, female sexuality and LGBTQ issues and has since collaborated with the likes of Mykki Blanco.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £26.50, plus a booking fee.

