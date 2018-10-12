It is a big day for ticket sales as three massive artists are going on sale for London gigs this morning.
Post Malone tickets will go on sale at 9am for his 'Beerbongs and Bentleys' tour which includes a March 13 date with the O2 Arena in London.
They're be available from:
A second O2 Arena date was added and placed on sale at 9.30am. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com here.
Meanwhile, Olly Murs tickets and Mumford and Sons tickets will also go on sale today. Olly Murs will perform two dates at the O2 Arena on May 16-17 and tickets go on sale at 9.30am.
Mumford and Sons will perform at London's O2 Arena on November 29 as part of the run. Tickets will go on sale at 9am.
Expect huge demand for the shows and possible extra dates added as tickets are sold.
That’s all from us today on the Post Malone mayhem. Congratulations to everybody who go a ticket for the London shows. We’ll be back next week with more big ticket announcements.
What can we expect from the Post Malone tour?
Post Malone is bringing a brand new headline tour to London’s O2 Arena on March 13-14. Although fans can expect a new setlist for his solo headline UK and European tour, here’s what he played at Reading Festival this summer: Too Young Better Now Psycho Candy Paint Paranoid I Fall Apart Stay Go Flex rockstar White Iverson Congratulations This should give fans an idea of what to expect to hear during his O2 Arena dates with hits Psycho, Better Now and rockstar all making the cut.
Still tickets left
You can still nab a standing ticket if you are quick. While the rest of the internet shouts at Ticketmaster on Twitter you can head over to SeeTickets and get a standing ticket for the second O2 Arena show announced at 9.30am.
You can get the tickets at See Tickets here
How much is the second date?
Ticket prices for the second O2 Arena show are more expensive than the first. Prices are £90.00 / £75.00 / £65.00 / £50.00 plus a booking fee.
Extra Post Malone dates added
Post Malone has announced a second London O2 Arena gig due to huge demand. The US rapper will now play a headline show at the venue on March 14. This comes after his first date sold out in minutes this morning (October 12), with fans screens crashing on the ticket page. Tickets for the new date are now on sale via AXS.com here. He’s also heading to Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham on his first ever UK arena tour.
Ticketmaster has also released more Birmingham tickets here.
Birmingham! More @PostMalone tickets have been released right here >> https://t.co/Vil2Dyd1OY << Still working on getting more tickets! #feelingpositive pic.twitter.com/kPLfEXfv08
Extra dates for Post Malone
Ticketmaster has dropped a big hint that extra dates will be added to the Post Malone tour. Watch this space.
Heads up @postmalone fans! We’ve very limited tickets right now but we are working on securing you more. Watch this space. pic.twitter.com/091IvyyFvS
If it happens they’ll be available from they’ll be available from Ticketmaster here
Here come the resellers
According to Viagogo there are 14,000 people viewing Post Malone tickets on the resale platform and 3,000 of those are looking for London tickets.
There is not a single ticket under £100 and the cheapest is £104. Some are being listed for several hundred pounds just minutes after they sold out. Tickets were originally priced at between £50 to £70, so there are some profits being sought here.
Will there be a Post Malone roll date?
When a show sells out quickly - and Ticketmaster seems to have sold out for Post Malone within minutes - artists can often announce extra shows to meet demand.
The speed at which Post Malone tickets sold out means it is possible - but we’ve not heard anything yet from the O2 Arena on the possibility of extra dates.
Fingers crossed.
Did you get tickets for Post Malone?
Some people seem to have got through and bagged a ticket:
GOT POST MALONE TICKETS��������������������
Others were not so lucky...
well getting post malone tickets was impossible
Go go go!
Post Malone and Mumford and Sons tickets are on sale now.
Seconds to go for Post Malone tickets
Get clicking!
Better now :) https://t.co/RL40qCnMIX
Mumford and Sons tickets
Mumford and Sons held a presale at 8.30am but general sale tickets go live in seven minutes. They are visiting 9 venues including the O2 Arena in London.
What are the tour dates?
November 21 - Manchester Arena
November 23 - Birmingham, Genting Arena
November 24 - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
November 25 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
November 27 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
November 28 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
November 29 - London, O2 Arena
December 1 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
December 2 - Liverpool, Echo Arena
Post Malone seating plan
Don't forget Olly
Olly Murs tickets will also be going on sale for two O2 Arena shows. There is probably not much crossover in the two fans groups, so you won’t need to double up on your computers for this one.
Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday October 12.
They’re available from:
15 minutes to Post Malone...
Are you in the queue yet? Post Malone will be bringing his ‘Beerbongs and Bentleys’ tour to the UK and tickets are on sale at 9am. These are the dates.
What are the tour dates?
February 16 - Birmingham Arena
February 17 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro
February 19 - Manchester Arena
March 13 - London, O2 Arena
Tickets cost £70 for standing and £50/£60 for seating and they are on sale at the following: