Post Malone has announced details of his first ever UK and European arena tour.

The US artist will headline London's O2 Arena on March 13 as the last date of the run.

It'll be in support of his second studio album 'Beerbongs & Bentleys'.

Released earlier this year the LP reached number one across the globe including the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand.

Upon its release it broke Spotify records for the most streamed album within 24 hours, achieving more than 78 million streams globally.

The album features singles Rockstar, Better Now and Psycho and collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy and 21 Savage.

This summer saw the rapper play a huge debut set on the main stage of Reading and Leeds Festivals.

He'll also play dates in Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester, as well as Amsterdam, Stockholm and Berlin.

Find out how to get tickets, prices and more below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here , See Tickets here or AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 12.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place from 9am on Wednesday October 10. To access this presale sign into your account using your O2 mobile number at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets then head to the Post Malone page here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £70 for standing and £50 / £60 for seated, plus booking fees.

What's the O2 Arena seating plan?

Here's the seating plan for the O2 Arena which includes two tiers of seats and a general admission standing arena.

What are the tour dates?

February 16 - Birmingham Arena

February 17 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

February 19 - Manchester Arena

March 13 - London, O2 Arena

