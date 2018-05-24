The video will start in 8 Cancel

LCD Soundsystem are the headliners for the opening night of All Points East Festival.

The Brooklyn electronica group will close the first day of live music at London's Victoria Park on May 25.

It will mark their biggest headline show in the UK as they are expected to play to thousands of fans.

The group recently returned to the live stage with an Alexandra Palace show in 2017, but this year's festival slots will see them back in full swing.

Find out more about the headliners below.

1. The group formed in 2002 and are from Brooklyn, New York. They split in 2011 but reunited in 2015 and have since released a new album American Dream.

2. Their most played songs at live gigs are Tribulations, Movement, All My Friends, Daft Punk Is Playing at My House and I Can Change, according to setlist.fm.

3. They've been nominated for five Grammy Awards, winning once for Best Dance Recording for the track Tonite.

4. In 2017 they played an incredible 10-night residency at hometown venue Brooklyn Steel, following their return to music and worldwide touring.

5. Since 2005 they've released four studio albums including a self-titled debut, Sound of Silver, This Is Happening and American Dream. All four albums have received critical acclaim from critics and reached the top 40 on the UK Albums Chart.

Friday lineup

The East Stage - LCD Soundsystem / Yeah Yeah Yeahs / Glass Animals / Young Fathers / Knox Fortune / Lo Moon

The North Stage - Phoenix / Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker / Chromeo / Hookworms / Oscar & the Wolf

The West Arena - Richie Hawtin Close / Dixon / George Fitzgerald - live / Hercules and Love Affair / Superorganism / Confidence Man

The X Stage - DJ Tennis / Roman Flugel / Gerd Janson / Eclair Fifi / Fort Romeau

JägerHaus Stage - Hot Chip / Vessels / Nik Void (Factory Floor) / Bakar

Firestone Stage - Two Feet / Mellah / Yonaka / Mavi Phoenix

Tickets

Day tickets are available from Ticketmaster here .

Meanwhile three day and two day tickets are available from AXS.com .

