Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All Points East Festival is returning to Victoria Park for 2019.

The ten-day music and culture event is back on May 24 to June 2.

The official website was recently updated confirming the dates alongside the logo, with festival goers expecting the first artist announcements in the coming weeks.

This summer's inaugural event was unveiled around this time last year with The xx confirmed as All Points East Festival first headliners and The National and LCD Soundsystem for stand alone APE Presents shows.

Over the following months Bjork and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds were revealed as All Points East headliners and Catfish and the Bottlemen were also confirmed for an APE show.

Organisers AEG and Goldenvoice beat out competition from previous Victoria Park events Lovebox and Field Day to exclusively hold the festival at Victoria Pakr

The dates announced for 2019 suggest that the weekend festival and three stand alone APE Presents shows are back again for a ten-day festival.

The festival received acclaim from fans and critics with sets from Lorde , Phoenix, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Justice, Sampha and Father John Misty across the two weekends.

When is All Points East Festival 2019?

The festival returns to Victoria Park on May 24 to June 2.

Who's on the lineup?

The lineup is yet to be confirmed but first names are expected over the next couple of months.

Where will tickets be on sale?

Tickets for this year's event were available from ticketmaster.co.uk and AXS.com.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!