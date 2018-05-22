Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All Points East Festival is just days away and boasts one of the best lineups of 2018.

The inaugural event kicks off this May bank holiday at East London's Victoria Park.

The festival will take place on Friday, May 25 until Sunday, May 27, with headline performances from LCD Soundsystem, The xx and Björk.

The full list of acts performing on each of the stages on Friday, Saturday and Sunday has been announced, however timings for each set will be confirmed closer to the festival weekend.

Not sure where to begin? Björk headlines the final night of the festival on Sunday (May 27), but we've put together a list of other acts that you've got to see throughout the day.

Kelela

(Image: Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kelela will showcase her acclaimed debut album Take Me Apart at All Points East's The West Arena on Sunday.

Fans can expect to hear favourites LMK and Blue Light alongside tracks from her breakthrough EP Hallucinogen and mixtape Cut 4 Me.

Her recent UK live shows have created a huge buzz so she won't be one to miss across the weekend.

Friendly Fires

Indie favourites Friendly Fires are back with their first material in six years.

They recently played a Brixton Academy show and will follow that up with an All Points East Festival set.

Their Brixton show sold out, so this will be a good chance to catch them play tracks from their self-titled debut, follow-up Pala and recently released track Love Like Waves.

Tom Misch

Tom Misch recently sold out shows at the Brixton Academy so if you missed out on tickets then you can see his set on Sunday at All Points East.

He will perform on The East Stage where fans can hear tracks from his recently released album Geography which features tracks Disco Yes, Lost in Paris and South of the River.

Yaeji

(Image: Rachel Wright)

House musician Yaeji has been busy creating waves on the underground scene and recently picked up mainstream attention after featuring on BBC's Sound of 2018 poll.

Festival goers should catch her unique live shows which sees her blend English and Korean vocals over house and hip hop sounds.

She plays The X Stage on Sunday.

Allie X

Allie X opens The North Stage on Sunday and she'll be worth heading to the festival early for.

The indie-pop star released her full debut album CollXtion II which features pop bangers Casanova and Paper Love. But fans of the singer can expect to hear earlier favourites like Catch and Bitch.

She's also penned tracks for the likes of Troye Sivan so she knows how to write a great pop song.

Mashrou' Leila

(Image: Tarek Moukaddem)

This Lebanon-based indie group have gained attention over the past few years for their lyrics which explore the flaws of Lebanese society that is often overlooked in mainstream Arabic music.

Their lead singer Hamed Sinno is openly gay, which has led to a huge LGBTQ following across the globe. In September 2017 members of their audience were arrested for unfurling a rainbow flag in support of LGBTQ rights during a concert in Egypt.

But controversies aside they're definitely one to catch across the weekend, and a chance to celebrate individuality which is so often blocked in other countries.

Sunday lineup

The East Stage - Björk / Father John Misty / Tom Misch / Mashrou' Leila / Khruangbin / Parcels

The North Stage - Beck / Friendly Fires / Django Django / Alexis Taylor / Agoria - live / Allie X

The West Arena - Flying Lotus 3D / Kelela / Sylvan Esso / Yellow Days / Maribou State DJs / Octavian / Bones Garage

The X Stage - Yaeji / The Black Madonna / Mr G Live / Byron the Aquarius / Italojohnson / Debonair

JägerHaus Stage - Special Guests / Reeps One / Aadae / Benin City / Joel Culpepper / Mina Rose

Firestone Stage - Mattiel / Kelsey Lu / Naked Elephant / Sarah Meth

Tickets

Day tickets are available from Ticketmaster here .

Meanwhile three day and two day tickets are available from AXS.com .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!