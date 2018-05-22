Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All Points East Festival weekend has finally arrived.

The inaugural event kicks off this May bank holiday at East London's Victoria Park.

The festival will take place on Friday, May 25 until Sunday, May 27, with headline performances from LCD Soundsystem, The xx and Bjork.

The full list of acts performing on each of the stages on Friday, Saturday and Sunday has been announced, however timings for each set will be confirmed closer to the festival weekend.

Not sure where to begin? The xx headline the festival on Saturday night (May 26), but we've put together a list of other acts that you've got to see throughout the day.

Rex Orange County

Earlier this year Rex Orange County played sold out headline dates across the UK, including London's KOKO.

If you missed out on those you can catch him at All Points East on Saturday and see what all the much-deserved hype is about.

He will play tracks from his two studio albums bcos u will never b free and Apricot Princess.

Stefflon Don

You can expect to hear plenty of hits during Stefflon Don's set at All Points East.

The likes of Hurtin Me, Ding-a-Ling and Instruction as well as Real Ting and 16 Shots from her mixtape are sure fire bangers that'll get the crowd hyped for the evening.

The rapper also often invites fans onto stage to dance with her so you might be picked out the crowd.

Sampha

Following the release of his anticipated debut album Process, the singer-songwriter has had a huge year, including a Mercury Prize win.

He will showcase tracks from the record during his All Points East set which comes just before headliners The xx, and you won't want to miss it.

The talented south London artist often plays a number of instruments and remixes his slower tracks into dance anthems.

Lorde

(Image: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Following a hugely successful run with the Melodrama World Tour, Lorde now heads to festival circuit with the live show.

She kicks this off at All Points East, headlining The North Stage on Saturday.

Fans can expect intimate moments with emotional tracks like Liability, as well as a chance to dance like nobody is watching to tracks from Melodrama including Green Light and Supercut, as well as her breakthrough debut Pure Heroine.

Lykke Li

(Image: PA Photo/Handout)

After a four year break Lykke Li is back with new material and you'll want to catch her live return at All Points East.

She has an incredible back catalogue to showcase with three albums to pick material from, meanwhile her latest So Sad So Sexy is due for release in June, so fans will get a preview of the upcoming LP.

Lykke Li plays The West Arena on Saturday.

Abra

(Image: Mitchell)

Abra will open The East Stage on Saturday in a rare live UK performance.

She will likely perform tracks from her discography including her breakthrough EP Princess which features Vegas and Thinking Of U.

She's more recently collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX and is definitely one to catch as the festival kicks off for a second day.

Saturday lineup

The East Stage - The xx / Sampha / Popcaan / Stefflon Don / Abra

The North Stage - Lorde / Soulwax / Rhye / Rex Orange County / Kojey Radical / Jesse James Solomon

The West Arena - Justice / Lykke Li / BadBadNotGood / Sevdaliza / Her

The X Stage - Omar-S / Hunee / Call Super & Shanti Celeste / DJ Richard / DJ Python - live / Beatrice Dillon

JägerHaus Stage - Lil Silva (DJ set) / Emerald (DJ set) / Pote (live) / Jelani Blackman / Tiffany Calver (DJ set) / Bearcubs / Harvey Causon / Rival

Firestone Stage - Anais / Blossom Caldarone / Laura Misch / Jynx

Tickets

Day tickets are available from Ticketmaster here .

Meanwhile three day and two day tickets are available from AXS.com .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!