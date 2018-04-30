The opening day of All Points East festival kicks off with sets from LCD Soundsystem , Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Phoenix.
Music fans will be treated to an eclectic mix of artists on the festival's first day on May 25 at London's Victoria Park.
Other artists performing across the four main stages include Glass Animals, Young Fathers and Chromeo.
Organisers AEG and Goldenvoice beat out competition from previous Victoria Park events Lovebox and Field Day to exclusively hold the festival at the park.
It also comes from the same group behind Coachella, which often boasts the biggest lineup of the year in the US.
Nick Murphy, Superorganism, Hercules and Love Affair and DJ Tennis also feature on the Friday lineup.
Meanwhile Despacio will kick off the first day of their weekend residency which features LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy and 2manydjs.
The East Stage
- LCD Soundsystem
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Glass Animals
- Young Fathers
- Knox Fortune
- Lo Moon
The North Stage
- Phoenix
- Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker
- Chromeo
- Hookworms
- Oscar & the Wolf
The West Arena
- Richie Hawtin Close
- Dixon
- George Fitzgerald - live
- Hercules and Love Affair
- Superorganism
- Confidence Man
The X Stage
- DJ Tennis
- Roman Flugel
- Gerd Janson
- Eclair Fifi
- Fort Romeau
