Catfish and the Bottlemen recently announced their biggest UK headline show to date, which will take place at London's Victoria Park in 2018.

They will perform as part of All Points East festival on June 1 - and tickets are on sale on Friday, January 26 Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

The band will kick off the second weekend of the brand new London festival will have its inagural event in 2018. They will be supported by Blossoms, The Hunna, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, The Neighbourhood and The Amazons, with more acts to be confirmed.

After reaching number one on the UK Albums Chart back in 2016 the band have reached arena status with member, Van McCann saying: "This is gonna be a massive night! Doesn't get much better than 40,000 people outdoors screaming every word you've written back at you! That'll do us nicely!"

Meanwhile the festival sees The National and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds headline All Points East on June 2 and June 3 as part of the ten-day live event.

Where can I buy presale tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When is the general sale?

The general sale will take place from 9am on Friday, January 26.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £39.95-£100.20, plus a booking fee.

