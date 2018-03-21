Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London's new festival All Points East have announced four days of free acitivies.

The festival which takes over Victoria Park in May and June will host a free outdoor cinema, live music and street food. This will kick off on Monday, May 28 and run until Thursday, May 31.

Other pop-ups include bars, theatre, arts and sports and well being during the May school half-term as part of In the Neighbourhood.

The full film schedule will be announced ahead of the festival but they will be screening independent short films, as well as hosting themed nights including All Points 80’s, All Points Musical and All Points Global World Cinema.

The free week of events will take place in between the three-day festival, which sees headline sets from The xx, LCD Soundsystem and Bjork.

Meanwhile the following weekend will see stand alone performances from Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Catfish and the Bottlemen and The National.

Find out how to still get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

Bjork tickets will be available from AXS.com and Ticketmaster here.

LCD Soundsystem tickets will be available from AXS.com and Ticketmaster here.

The xx tickets will be available from AXS.com or Ticketmaster here.

Catfish and the Bottlemen tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

The National tickets will be available from AXS.com and Ticketmaster here.

Nick Cave tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

Who's on the lineup?

Friday May 25 - LCD Soundsystem / Yeah Yeah Yeahs / Phoenix / Glass Animals / Richie Hawtin / Dixon / Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker / Chromeo / Young Fathers / George FitzGerald / Hercules & Love Affair / Roman Flugel / DJ Tennis / Gerd Janson / Superorganism / Hookworms / Oscar and the Wolf / Confidence Man / Eclair Fifi / Fort Romeau / Knox Fortune / Lo Moon/ more tbc

Saturday May 26 - The xx / Lorde / Justice / Sampha / Popcaan / Lykke Li / BADBADNOTGOOD / Rhye / Stefflon Don / Rex Orange County / Omar-S / Hunee / Sevdaliza / DJ Richard / Call Super / Shanti Celeste / DJ Python / Kojey Radical / Beatrice Dillon / more tbc

Sunday May 27 - Björk / Beck / Father John Misty / Friendly Fires / Tom Misch / Flying Lotus 3D / The Black Madonna / Django Django / Kelela / Mashrou’ Leila / Sylvan Esso / Khruangbin / Maribou State DJ set / Parcels / Alexis Taylor / Yellow Days / Yaeji / Octavian / Mr G Live / Agoria Live / Allie X / ItaloJohnson /Byron The Aquarius / Bones Garage / DEBONAIR

Friday June 1 - Catfish and the Bottlemen / Blossoms / The Hunna / Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes / The Neighbourhood / The Amazons / more tbc

Saturday June 2 - The National / The War On Drugs / Future Islands / Warpaint / Cat Power / Public Service Broadcasting / Broken Social Scene / Spoon / Amber Run / This Is The Kit / The Districts / Rostam / more tbc

Sunday June 3 - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds / Patti Smith / St Vincent / Courtney Barnett / more tbc

How much are they?

For APE Presents The National and guests tickets will cost £67.20-£100.20.

Meanwhile All Points East Festival day tickets are £67.20- £100.20, two day admission tickets are £114.95, three day tickets are £169.95.

