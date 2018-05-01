The video will start in 8 Cancel

All Points East have announced details of three after parties for the first weekend of the festival.

Hangar, Village Underground and Oval Space will host the events on May 25-26.

Nick Murphy who also plays on the festival's North Stage, will host an after party at Hangar on May 25, whilst Village Underground will see a set from Gerd Janson on the same night.

On Saturday , May 26 Omar-S, Kyle Hall, FunkinEven and Kwasiba Savage play sets at the Oval Space from 10pm after The xx's headline show in Victoria Park.

LCD Soundsystem and Bjork will also headline All Points East across the May bank holiday weekend. Whilst Lorde, Phoenix, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more also appear.

The festival will be followed up by a week of free entertainment in Victoria Park including All Points Equal, which will celebrate 100 years of women's suffarage.

Meanwhile The National, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds and Catfish and the Bottlemen will play stand alone shows in the first weekend of June.

Find out how to get after party tickets below.

How to get tickets

Friday May 25 - Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker) at Hangar - tickets

Friday May 25 - Village Underground - tickets

Saturday May 26 - Oval Space - tickets

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £15-£25.

