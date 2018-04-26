The video will start in 8 Cancel

All Points East Festival have revealed details of the opening day of APE In the Neighbourhood.

The weekday programme of free events will kick off on Monday May 28 with a celebration of 100 years since (some) women secured voting rights in the UK.

On bank holiday Monday guests can catch screenings, talks and presentations in London's Victoria Park. The location is significant as it was the end of Sylvia Pankhurst’s 1913 and 1914 processions.

They will be screening films Suffragette and Made In Dagenham, as well as family favourite Moana.

The early evening will host a free live panel and Q&A with Dr Helen Pankhurst, women’s rights activist, great-granddaughter of Emmeline Pankhurst and granddaughter of Sylvia Pankhurst. She’ll be joined by fellow activists and leading voices Elizabeth Crawford, Suzanne Keyte, and Sarah Jackson.

Plus there will be all-female spoken word, protest poster workshops, banner exhibition and live music.

Meanwhile All Points East also features a number of female artists or female fronted groups topping the biill including The xx, Lorde, Bjork, Warpaint, Patti Smith and St Vincent.

For tickets to the music festival weekend and stand alone APE presents shows read below.

Where can I buy tickets?

Bjork tickets will be available from AXS.com and Ticketmaster here.

LCD Soundsystem tickets will be available from AXS.com and Ticketmaster here.

The xx tickets will be available from AXS.com or Ticketmaster here.

Catfish and the Bottlemen tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

The National tickets will be available from AXS.com and Ticketmaster here.

Nick Cave tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

Who's on the lineup?

Friday May 25 - LCD Soundsystem / Yeah Yeah Yeahs / Phoenix / Glass Animals / Richie Hawtin / Dixon / Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker / Chromeo / Young Fathers / George FitzGerald / Hercules & Love Affair / Roman Flugel / DJ Tennis / Gerd Janson / Superorganism / Hookworms / Oscar and the Wolf / Confidence Man / Eclair Fifi / Fort Romeau / Knox Fortune / Lo Moon/ more tbc

Saturday May 26 - The xx / Lorde / Justice / Sampha / Popcaan / Lykke Li / BADBADNOTGOOD / Rhye / Stefflon Don / Rex Orange County / Omar-S / Hunee / Sevdaliza / DJ Richard / Call Super / Shanti Celeste / DJ Python / Kojey Radical / Beatrice Dillon / more tbc

Sunday May 27 - Björk / Beck / Father John Misty / Friendly Fires / Tom Misch / Flying Lotus 3D / The Black Madonna / Django Django / Kelela / Mashrou’ Leila / Sylvan Esso / Khruangbin / Maribou State DJ set / Parcels / Alexis Taylor / Yellow Days / Yaeji / Octavian / Mr G Live / Agoria Live / Allie X / ItaloJohnson /Byron The Aquarius / Bones Garage / DEBONAIR

Friday June 1 - Catfish and the Bottlemen / Blossoms / The Hunna / Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes / The Neighbourhood / The Amazons / more tbc

Saturday June 2 - The National / The War On Drugs / Future Islands / Warpaint / Cat Power / Public Service Broadcasting / Broken Social Scene / Spoon / Amber Run / This Is The Kit / The Districts / Rostam / more tbc

Sunday June 3 - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds / Patti Smith / St Vincent / Courtney Barnett / more tbc

How much are they?

For APE Presents The National and guests tickets will cost £67.20-£100.20.

Meanwhile All Points East Festival day tickets are £67.20- £100.20, two day admission tickets are £114.95, three day tickets are £169.95.

