The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pixies have announced a mini residency at the London Roundhouse for 2018.

The American group will play five 30th anniversary shows this October and November.

They will play their debut album Surfer Rosa and debut EP Come On Pilgrim in full at the shows.

Released in 1987 their eight-track EP features songs taken from their demo tape. It includes two songs partly sung in Spanish Vamos and Isla de Encanta and set up much of their sound for their debut album.

Their acclaimed debut LP Surfer Rosa was released a year later via British Independent record label 4AD. Since its release it has received critical acclaim and been noted as one of the best albums of the 80s and all time.

Musicians including Kurt Cobain, Radiohead and Arcade Fire have noted the record and band's influence on their own music.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets are now on sale.

How much are they?

They're priced at £50.

What are the dates?

Tuesday October 30

Wednesday October 31

Thursday November 1

Friday November 2

Saturday November 3

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!