Peter Andre has announced details of a UK tour to celebrate his 25th anniversary in music.

The popstar will headline two London dates as part of the tour.

This includes an O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire show on March 11 and a gig at the O2's Indigo on March 12.

He says: "This tour has been a long time in the making and I can't wait to get back out on stage in front of the fans who have supported me over the last 25 years.

"I'm blessed to have had such a strong career in entertainment for 25 years is something really special and this tour will be a celebration of everything I have worked for."

Following his breakthrough in his native of Australia with the track Gimmie Little Sign, he went on to release his second studio album Natural in the UK.

It reached number one in the UK, has been certfied platinum and features hit singles Mysterious Girl, Flava and I Feel You.

His upcoming tour sees him head to 25 cities across the UK, find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 5.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at the following:

£45.00 (Gold)

£32.50 (General Admission, reserved seating)

£25.00 (General Admission, reserved seating - pre-sale only)

£27.50 (Restricted View)

VIP Packages are also available between £40-£145, which include meet and greet opportunities with Peter Andre.

What are the tour dates?

Monday 11 February – Aberdeen Music Hall

Tuesday 12 February - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Wednesday 13 February - Carlisle Sands Centre

Thursday 14 February - Newcastle City Hall

Saturday 16 February – Hull Bonus Arena

Sunday 17 February - Sheffield City Hall

Monday 18 February - Liverpool Empire

Tuesday 19 February - Blackpool Opera House

Thursday 21 February - Plymouth Pavilions

Friday 22 February - Bath Forum

Saturday 23 February - Southampton O2 Guildhall

Monday 25 February - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Tuesday 26 February - Ipswich Regent Theatre

Wednesday 27 February - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Friday 01 March – Manchester O2 Apollo

Sunday 03 March - Bradford St George’s Hall

Monday 04 March – Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Tuesday 05 March - Swansea Grand Theatre

Thursday 07 March - Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

Friday 08 March - Scarborough Spa

Saturday 09 March - Stoke Regent Theatre

Monday 11 March - London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Tuesday 12 March - London Indigo at The O2

Wednesday 13 March – The Brighton Centre

