A Perfect Circle have announced details of their biggest headline UK tour.

The US band will perform at London's Wembley Arena on December 5.

They will also head to Glasgow and Manchester as part of the tour. This follows up their summer run which includes two O2 Brixton Academy dates on June 13-14.

The tour will be in support of their recently released LP Eat the Elephant. Their fourth studio album overall, it marked their first release of new music in fourteen years.

It received positive reviews from critics and fans but saw them move away from hard rock, focusing on a more progressive rock sound.

Find out how to get tickets for their UK tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday April 25.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £40.00-£57.75, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

June 12 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

June 13 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

June 14 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

December 2 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

December 3 - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

December 5 - London, SSE Wembley Arena

