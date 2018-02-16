Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Peace have announced a 12-date UK tour for May 2018.

The group will head to venues across the UK including London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on May 16. Other cities include Glasgow, Sheffield, Bristol and Birmingham.

They announced the news alongside details of new album Kindness Is The New Rock And Roll, due for release on May 4. It features lead single Power which is now available.

The band also unveiled the tracklist, which features ten songs including the title track. It marks their third LP overall, following up their top 20 debut In Love, and 2015's Happy People.

On the album Harry Koisser said: "Some people love guitars, some people hate electronic computer music, some people hate both but if we respect the union of opposing forces, it becomes clear that simply none of that matters."

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday February 23.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £20.50, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

May 8 - Glasgow, St Lukes

May 9 - Sheffield, The Leadmill

May 11 - York, Fibbers

May 12 - Derby, The Venue

May 13 - Hull, Welly

May 15 - Norwich, Waterfront

May 16 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

May 19 - Southampton, Engine Rooms

May 20 - Bristol, SWX

May 22 - Reading, Sub89

May 23 - Leicester, Dryden Street Social

May 24 - Birmingham, O2 Academy 2

