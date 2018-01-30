Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Simon has been announced as the final British Summer Time headliner for 2018.

He will head to Hyde Park on Sunday July 15. It is billed as his farewell performance as part of Homeward Bound Tour.

Special guests James Taylor & His All-Star Band and Bonnie Raitt are the first confirmed names joining Paul Simon at the show.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter has achieved 16 Grammy Awards for his solo and collaborative works, and in 2001 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Back in 2016 he achieved his fourth solo number one album in the UK with the acclaimed Stranger to Stranger, his 13th solo studio LP overall.

He finishes up the British Summer Time in Hyde Park lineup, which also includes Bruno Mars, Michael Buble, The Cure, Eric Clapton and Roger Waters.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday February 2.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.