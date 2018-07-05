The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul McCartney has announced details of a headline UK tour.

As part of the Freshen Up Tour he'll play at London's O2 Arena on December 16.

It marks his first tour here in three years and will see him perform in Glasgow and hometown Liverpool.

The tour will be in support of his new studio album Egypt Station, out on September 7.

(Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire)

He says: "There's nothing like performing in front of your home crowd, especially when it’s been a while.

"I can’t wait to finish the year on such a high by partying in Liverpool, Glasgow and London. We’ve freshened up the show since our last time round and we are excited to get to play some of our new songs alongside some of the favourites."

Since his start in The Beatles he's become one of the most successful recording artists of all time, winning 18 Grammy Awards and selling over 200 million records worldwide.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday July 16.

What are the tour dates?

December 12th – Liverpool, UK - Echo Arena

December 14th – Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro

December 16th – London, UK - O2 Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!