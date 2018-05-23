The video will start in 8 Cancel

Passenger has announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

The singer-songwriter will head to London Roundhouse on September 8 as part of the tour.

Other dates include Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Brighton.

This year he returned with new single Hell or High Water, expected to be the lead single from his upcoming ninth studio album.

It follows up the LP The Boy Who Cried Wolf, which reached the top five on the UK Albums Chart in 2017.

He is perhaps best known for his breakthrough track Let Her Go, which received huge success in 2012 winning an Ivor Novello Award, a BRIT nomination and achieving triple platinum status.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday May 25.

What are the tour dates?

August 29 - Edinburgh, The Queen's Hall

August 30 - Glasgow, O2 ABC

September 2 - Belfast, Ulster Hall

September 4 - Manchester, Albert Hall

September 5 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

September 8 - London, Roundhouse

September 9 - Brighton, Dome

