Panic! At The Disco have announced details of a 2019 UK tour.

They will headline the O2 Arena on March 28.

It is part of the Pray for the Wicked Tour which has just finished its first US leg.

They teased the UK and European dates on Twitter telling their followers: "Yes, it’s true - we’re coming back to the UK/Europe. One more sleep until you find out the dates".

The tour is in support of their sixth studio album of the same name.

Released back in June it topped the US Billboard 200 and reached number two on the UK Albums Chart.

The LP features singles High Hopes and Say Amen (Saturday Night), and marked the first time lead singer Brendan Urie was the only original member in the group.

This weekend they'll perform sets at Reading and Leeds Festivals ahead of headliner Kendrick Lamar.

The band will visit Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester and Birmingham on the tour.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here, See Tickets here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday August 31.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place on Wednesday August 29 at 10am.

To get presale tickets sign into your O2 priority account at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

What are the tour dates?

March 24 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

March 25 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

March 26 - Birmingham Arena

March 28 - London, O2 Arena

March 30 - Manchester Arena

