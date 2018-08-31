The video will start in 8 Cancel

Following huge demand Panic! At The Disco have added an extra London date to their UK tour.

The group will now also perform at the O2 Arena on March 29.

This comes after the originally announced date (March 28) sold out in minutes.

The show is part of the Pray For The Wicked Tour in support of the album of the same name.

Find out below how to secure your tickets to the newly announced date.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets are now available.

What are the tour dates?

March 24 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

March 25 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

March 26 - Birmingham Arena

March 28 - London, O2 Arena

March 29 - London, O2 Arena - new date

March 30 - Manchester Arena

