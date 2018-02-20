Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pale Waves have announced their biggest headline show to date for 2018.

The Manchester based indie pop group will perform at London's Heaven on Thursday May 24.

The news comes as they kick off their 15-date sold out UK tour taking place across February and March, including a London Garage show.

They were recently listed on BBC's Sound of 2018 in fifth place, and won the NME Under the Radar Award for 2018.

Meanwhile the band are currently working on their debut album with The 1975's Matthew Healy, which is due for release in the summer on independent label Dirty Hit.

In February 2018 they released their debut EP All the Things I Never Said which features new single Heavenly as well as previously released tracks The Tide, My Obsession and New Year's Eve.

It followed up breakthrough singles There's A Honey and Television Romance.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday February 23.

How much are they?

They're priced at £13.20, plus a booking fee.

