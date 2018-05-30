The video will start in 8 Cancel

The 60th anniversary of Paddington Bear will be celebrated in London with a special screening of the film.

For the first time ever the charming film will be screened with a live symphony orchestra performing the soundtrack.

The unique family-friendly event will head to London's Theatre Royal in Drury Lane on October 14.

The film follows the misadventures of a young Peruvian bear who travels to London in search of a home where he meets the Browns.

Composer Nick Urata turns in an original score to the 2014 film adaptation of Michael Bond's beloved children's character Paddington.

Mixing a cinematic English wistfulness with upbeat Latin themes, Urata has managed to create something that is both playful and disarmingly tender.

The music will be performed live by 60 musicians of the Novello Orchestra and they'll be joined by special guests Nick Urata and Paddington Bear.

Released in 2014 and starring Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Ben Whishaw as Paddington, the film became a huge hit grossing more than $250 million at the box office.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday June 1.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a Ticketmaster presale will take place on Thursday May 31 at 9am.

This is available to account holders and it's free to sign up on the website here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £70 / £49.50 / £39.50 / £34.50 / £29.50, plus a booking fee.

