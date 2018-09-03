The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ozzy Osbourne has announced details of a two-year long farewell world tour.

The legendary rock icon will headline the O2 Arena on February 11.

It will see him celebrate a career of 50 years in music including his time as frontman of Black Sabbath.

He tell his fans: "I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers.

"I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

Since his beginnings the artist has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and released 11 solo studio albums.

Last year saw him finish up his final ever tour with Black Sabbath which included two O2 Arena dates.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 7.

What are the tour dates?

01 February - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

03 February - Manchester, Manchester Arena

05 February - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

07 February - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

09 February - Birmingham, Genting Arena

11 February - London, O2 Arena

