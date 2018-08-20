The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Overtones have announced details of a headline Christmas tour.

They will play 22 dates across the UK finishing up in London.

They'll perform at Indigo at the O2 Arena on December 20.

It will be in support of their upcoming sixth studio album entitled The Overtones.

Due for release on October 19 it will mark the group's first record without member Timmy Matley. In April 2018 he died from a battle with skin cancer at aged 36.

They say: "There are obviously songs for reflection and even sadness but there are also songs to put a smile on your face and get you up dancing. There's a big mix of feelings and moods in this album which was certainly a challenge to express but we’re so proud of what we've achieved."

Since their 2010 debut the group have achieved four top 10 albums, with their debut album selling more than half a million copies.

Their upcoming festive themed tour will see them head to the likes of Sheffield, Bath, Cambridge, Liverpool and York.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday August 24.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £24.75-£42.35.

A VIP package is also available for £109.

What are the tour dates?

November 22 - Watford, Colosseum

November 23 - Bath, Pavilion

November 24 - Torquay, Princess Theatre

November 26 - Ipswich, Regent Theatre

November 27 - Worthing, Assembly Hall

November 28 - Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

November 30 - Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

December 1 - Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre

December 3 - Sheffield, City Hall

December 4 - Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

December 5 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

December 7 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

December 8 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

December 10 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

December 11 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

December 13 - Gateshead, Sage One

December 14 - York, Barbican

December 15 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

December 17 - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

December 18 - Salisbury, City Hall

December 19 - Guildford, G Live

December 20 - London, Indigo at the O2

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.