Orlando Weeks has announced details of The Gritterman Live.

The Maccabees' frontman is bringing the live show to London for two dates this winter.

On December 10-11 the show will head to Union Chapel.

He'll be joined by Paul Whitehouse who'll feature as The Gritterman, as well as a full band and choir.

Released last year it marked the singer's first solo project since The Maccabees split.

The synopsis reads: "As the rest of the world sleeps, the Gritterman goes out to work. Through the wind and the snow. Through the blue-black hours when time slips away, he grits the paths and the pavements and the roads.

"For him, a life without gritting is no life at all."

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 28.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £38.50, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

December 10 - London, Union Chapel

December 11 - London, Union Chapel

December 12 - Manchester, Albert Hall

