OnBlackheath festival has announced details of its lineup for 2018.

This year will see legendary group Squeeze and singer-songwriter Paloma Faith headline across the weekend.

The festival will take place in London on September 8-9.

Other names on the lineup include De La Soul, Corinne Bailey Rae and The Divine Comedy, as well as DJ sets from Craig Charles and Huey Morgan.

As well as live music the festival is popular for its eclectic food stalls in the Food Village and a children-friendly area The Family Fairground.

Find out the full lineup and how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday May 11.

How much are tickets?

Weekend tickets - £82.50

Weekend tickets for under 16s - £22

Weekend tickets for under 12s - £11

Day tickets - £48.40

Day tickets for under 16s - £16.50

Day tickets for under 12s - £8.25

What's the lineup?

Saturday - Squeeze / The Divine Comedy / Billy Bragg / The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir

Sunday - Paloma Faith / De La Soul / Corinne Bailey Rae / Lightning Seeds

Also across the weekend:

Craig Charles / Huey Morgan / James Taylor Quartet / Dirty Vegas / London Astrobeat Orchestra performs Talking Heads / Steve Davis MBE & Kavus Torabi / Mariachis / JJ Rosa / Marine / Acrylic / Dat Brass / The Trans Siberian March Band / Leon Tilbrook / Manice Baker / Louis Antoniou

