Olly Murs has announced details of a headline UK arena tour for 2019.

The singer will play two O2 Arena dates on May 16-17 as part of the run.

It will be in support of his upcoming sixth studio album, due for release later this year.

The album features lead single Moves, a collaboration with rapper Snoop Dogg.

It marks his first new music in two years and follows up his five platinum-selling solo albums including 24 Hrs and his self-titled debut.

Since his appearance on the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009, Olly has become one of the most successful alumni from the show.

He's achieved four UK number one albums, sold more than 10 million records and has been nominated for six BRIT Awards and two Ivor Novello Awards.

Find out all the ticket details below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday October 12.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place at 9:30am on Wednesday October 10 for customers on the mobile network. To access the presale log into your account using your mobile number and head to priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

What are the tour dates?

May 16 - London, O2 Arena

May 17 - London, O2 Arena

