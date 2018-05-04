The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you're heading to the O2 Arena for one of the many events this year you might have plenty of questions about the venue.

The arena is one of the world's busiest music venues, and hosts some of the biggest artists from across the globe.

You might be wondering how to get there? Where to park? What can you buy once you're inside?

Well find out below all you need to know about the O2 Arena including its capacity, seating plan and what you can take inside.

Where is it?

The postcode for the famous tent is SE10 0DX, which you can pop into your sat nav.

What is the capacity?

O2 Arena's capacity is 20,000.

The capacity varies depending on the event, whether it's a music concert, sporting event or comedy.

What is the seating plan?

Below is the standard seating plan for the O2 Arena.

This can often change due to the variety of shows, concerts and sport events at the venue.

Some music gigs will have a standing area on the floor, or an alternative stage set-up so the floor seating may be altered.

(Image: O2 Arena)

How do I buy tickets?

For tickets to O2 Arena shows you can book via www.theo2.co.uk or 0844 856 0202.

You can also book tickets via AXS.com and Ticketmaster.co.uk.

What can I buy once inside the O2?

There are a range of food and drink stalls inside the O2 Arena. They're open from arena door time until the end of the interval. During every single event.

You can choose from pizza, Mexican burritos, Chinese stir fry and burgers as well as sweet stalls that sell popcorn and sweet shop favourites.

Plus there's a mixology bar. They serve old-school cordials with soda and crushed ice, and you can add alcohol if you don't fancy a classic beer or wine.

Fans of the artist or act you're seeing at the arena will also be able to purchase official merchandise at stalls throughout the arena.

The Arena supports Challenge 21.

(Image: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire)

What can I take in with me?

You can not take large bags into the venue but you are permitted to take small bags and handbags in with you. This is no bigger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm or standard handbags.

If you have to bring a large bag with you, you can leave it at bag storage facility in Car park 1, at a cost of £10 per bag. All bags will be searched and screened before being accepted into the bag storage facility. Bag storage closes 30 mins after the show finishes. They won’t hold your items overnight, so you must pick them up before the facility closes.

Meanwhile food and drink purchased outside the arena cannot be taken inside, neither can large banners, professional cameras or recording equipment.

Are there any cash machines?

Is there disabled access?

Yes. There are ATMs near the O2 Arena main entrance. When you come in, head to the left. They’re next to merchandise.

Yes. The arena has a dedicated Accessibility team that can deal with your booking and offer assistance on the day of your visit.

The accessible booking line is open Monday to Friday (9am – 7pm), Saturday and Sunday (10am-6pm).

For BSL Interpreting service from SignVideo - click here to see how the service works and click the logo below to start a chat (available 9am-6pm Mon-Fri)

Typetext 18001 020 8463 3359.

Call 020 8463 3359

For more information go to www.theo2.co.uk/visit-us/accessibility

(Image: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire)

Getting to the O2 Arena

By Car

The O2 Arena is signposted from the M25, A2, A20 (from the South East) and A20 (from the North)

The postcode is SE10 0DX and the Arena is accessed via junctions Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way

Parking

Car parking is organised by the O2 Arena and can be pre-booked on their website.

By tube

The nearest tube station is North Greenwich, which can be found via the Jubilee line.

The travel time from Kings Cross is approximately 30 minutes. You can take the Northern line towards Morden, change at London Bridge to the Jubilee line towards Stratford.

By bus

The nearest bus stop is North Greenwich, the bus routes are 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472, 486.

