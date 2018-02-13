Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced details of a headline Blenheim Palace show.

They join the lineup for this year's Nocturne Live concert series, playing on Friday June 15.

It marks the band's first UK summer show following an arena tour in May. They will also head to Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.

In late 2017 they released their third studio album 'Who Built the Moon?' which reached number one on the UK albums chart, becoming their third consecutive LP to do so.

The group join previously announced acts Chic & Nile Rodgers, Gary Barlow and Elvis Costello.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, February 16.

