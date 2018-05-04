The video will start in 8 Cancel

This summer sees Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds perform at Blenheim Palace as part of Nocturne Live.

They will perform in London on June 15 as part of the annual music event.

And now fans can get their hands on the last remaining tickets at 2 for 1 in a bank holiday flash sale.

In late 2017 they released their third studio album 'Who Built the Moon?' which reached number one on the UK albums chart, becoming their third consecutive LP to do so.

But fans can also expect to hear some classic Oasis hits including the likes of Little by Little, Wonderwall and Half the World Away.

Find out how to get cheaper tickets below.

How to get discounted tickets

Tickets will be available from 8am on Friday May 4 at Ticketmaster here.

Standard tickets are priced at £49-£72, so you will be able to get two for your selected price in the flash sale.

The offer is available until 8am on Monday, May 7.

What's the full Nocturne Live schedule?

June 14 - Nile Rodgers & Chic with special guests Soul II Soul

June 15 - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds with special guests The Coral

June 16 - Elvis Costello & The Imposters with special guests The Waterboys and Nick Lowe.

June 17 - Gary Barlow