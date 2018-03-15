The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nine Inch Nails will make their debut at the Royal Albert Hall in a one-off show, it's been announced.

The legendary rock group will perform the London date on June 24.

Trent Reznor’s industrial band will play tracks from their extensive back catalogue, framed against the iconic backdrop of Victorian opulence, which promises to make for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at the Royal Albert Hall, said: "We're delighted to announce the Hall debut of one of the most innovative, influential and important rock acts of recent decades, the incomparable Nine Inch Nails."

They received worldwide recognition for their seminal albums 'The Downward Spiral' and 'The Fragile' in the 1990s. Their most recent release, EP 'Add Violence' was released to acclaim last year.

It followed up 'Not the Actual Events', with Reznor hinting a third installment may be coming later this year.

Meanwhile support will come from experimental electronic act Black Moth Super Rainbow.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from www.royalalberthall.com , Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 12pm on Friday March 16.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £35-£75, plus booking fees.

