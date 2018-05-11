Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hanwell Hootie is an annual free music festival held in memory of Marshall amp creator and former Hanwell resident Jim Marshall OBE.

It started in 2013 as 13 bands at three different pubs to mark the unveiling of a blue plaque to honour "The Father of Loud", following his death in 2012.

But now in its sixth year the Hootie is officially London's largest free music festival.

It's 2018 event on Saturday (May 12) will welcome 90 bands at 15 different venues and also have a comedy stage.

If you're a fan of live music and enthusiastic bar-hopping then Ealing 's much-loved neighbourhood is the place to be this weekend.

Our list of nine unmissable "Hootie calls" will help you navigate the festival's sprawling crowds.

Viaduct meadow

The Hootie will kick off in earnest in The Viaduct Meadow off Uxbridge Road at 4pm, making it the natural starting point for all wanting to experience the full festival.

(Image: Paul James)

DJs will be on the decks in the hour leading up to the Hootie's official opening, so there's nothing stopping you from sitting back with a can in the meadow beforehand.

Insider's tips

The Minute of Loud: 4pm, Viaduct Meadow

Instead of a minute's silence, the Hootie traditionally starts with a minute's loud in memory of Jim Marshall, creator of the legendary Marshall Amp, whose connection to Hanwell inspired the festival.

Band not to miss: Rews, 4.15pm

Igloo stage

Once the festival's in full flow the Viaduct Meadow's Igloo Stag is the perfect place to embark on your Hootie adventure.

There will be live performances from four bands including Ian Beetlestone and the Drowning Rats and Lena Laki from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

The stage will close with new comedy addition to the Hootie. Members of the Bearcat Comedy Club will be giving stand-up performances from 7.30 to 10.45pm - which may not be suitable for small ears.

Viaduct pub

Once you're off to a strong start you can swing into the blues at Viaduct Pub. This traditional Uxbridge Road pub has a beer garden and will be hosting The Hootie All Stars Blue Jam and Hootie Blues Revue. It's the perfect spot to get into the full festival spirit.

Busking bus

A busking bus will be parked out the back of the Viaduct Pub and is one of the festivals three "fringe venues" which include a Dodo Micropub and a W7 Emporium.

The busking bus more is more of an adhoc affair. Without a strict set list you'll have to stop by to see who's playing.

Sandy Park stage

Take a turn down Lower Boston Road and stumble right into St Mark's Street to reach the Sandy Park Stage. Six bands and a DJ are scheduled to perform throughout the day, making Sandy Park the perfect boogie stop.

Band not to miss: Hot Border Special, 9.30pm

(Image: Hanwell Hootie 2018)

Village Inn

You'll need a drink after all that dancing and neighbouring Village Inn, is the perfect place to rehydrate after hitting Sandy Park.

Six bands including Chasing Deer, Metro Verlaine and Family Jools will be playing at the pub throughout the day. Scarlet will be the closing act at 10.45pm.

Band not to miss: Metro Verlaine, 7pm

Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales or "The PIG" is one of Hanwell's best-loved pubs and the next logical stop on your Hootie journey.

The traditional Irish bar is to host a rocking line up with performances from Fleer and punk group BlackWaters among others.

Band not to miss: BlackWaters, 10.45pm

The Kings Arms

It's time to head back up to Uxbridge Road for the ultimate "Hootie call." The Kings Arms sits at the heart of Hanwell, opposite the original Marshall shop and next to the

Clock Tower. It's where rock, funk and blues band Northsyde will be headlining at 10.45pm.

Band not miss: Press to MECO, 5.45pm

The Grovesnor

If you're still standing and have missed the Hootie's free shuttle bus which runs to Ealing Broadway until 10.30pm, then it's time for one last hoorah. The Grovesnor pub in Grovesnor Road is a cosy Edwardian inn perfect for a final pint.

There will be live performances throughout the day with Americana-rock band Margot rounding things off at 10.45pm.

Band not to miss: Berries, 5.45pm

Insider's tip: Free Shuttle bus

(Image: Paul James)

There are three free buses on different routes, connecting the venues to Ealing, Brentford and Northfields. They run from 3.45pm to 10.30pm. As they're old-style Routemasters, they're not wheelchair accessible.

You can find the full Hanwell Hootie line-up and more information on shuttle buses and how to get there and the Hootie website here.