Chic and Nile Rodgers have announced details of a headline tour for 2018.
They'll finish up the year with a date at London's O2 Arena on December 19.
The announcement comes as they ready the release of their first album in 25 years.
On September 21 the group will release 'It's About Time', which features lead single 'Till The World Falls'.
The upcoming album features collaborations with Craig David, NAO, Mura Masa, Lady Gaga and Elton John.
But fans can expect to hear classic tracks including Good Times, Le Freak and Everybody Dance.
On the tour they'll head to Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff.
Find out how to get tickets below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here or See Tickets here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 7.
How much are tickets?
They're priced at £53.60-£76.65, plus a booking fee.
What are the tour dates?
13 December 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
15 December 2018 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
16 December 2018 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham
18 December 2018 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
19 December 2018 – The O2, London
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.