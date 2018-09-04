The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chic and Nile Rodgers have announced details of a headline tour for 2018.

They'll finish up the year with a date at London's O2 Arena on December 19.

The announcement comes as they ready the release of their first album in 25 years.

On September 21 the group will release 'It's About Time', which features lead single 'Till The World Falls'.

The upcoming album features collaborations with Craig David, NAO, Mura Masa, Lady Gaga and Elton John.

But fans can expect to hear classic tracks including Good Times, Le Freak and Everybody Dance.

On the tour they'll head to Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 7.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £53.60-£76.65, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

13 December 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

15 December 2018 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

16 December 2018 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

18 December 2018 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

19 December 2018 – The O2, London

