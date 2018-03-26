The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nightwish have announced details of a UK arena tour for 2018.

This includes a London Wembley Arena show on December 8. The Finnish metal group will also head to Birmingham and Manchester.

They will tour the globe in support of Decades their compilation featuring the best of their back catagloue. Released last month it reached number one in their native Finland.

Their last full length studio album Endless Forms Most Beautiful was released back in 2015 and marked their eighth overall. It was also the first record to feature front woman Floor Jansen.

Find out how to get tickets for Nightwish's UK tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Thursday March 29.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £41.80, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

December 8 - London, Wembley Arena

December 10 - Birmingham Arena

December 11 - Manchester Arena

