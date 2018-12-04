The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is being screened alongside a live orchestra in 2019.

Fans of the classic festive - or Halloween - film can see it reworked at London's Wembley Arena on December 4.

Released in 1993, based on a story and characters by Tim Burton and directed by Henry Selick the film has since developed a cult following.

The story follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town who stumbles upon a portal to Christmas Town and decides he wants to host Christmas.

The film also features characters Zero the faithful ghost dog, Sally, Doctor Finklestein, Oogie Boogie and his minions Lock, Shock and Barrel and Santa Claws - or Sandy Claws.

It grossed more than 70 million dollars during its original run and find success each year when its re-released in cinemas across the globe.

Fans will hear the likes of This Is Halloween, What's This? and Oogie Boogie's Song from the film's soundtrack performed by a live orchestra.

This isn't the first film to get a live orchestral revamp with Titanic, Harry Potter, Star Wars and Indiana Jones all touring the UK in recent years.

Find out how to get tickets to The Nightmare Before Christmas live in 2019 below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday December 7.

What are the tour dates?

2019

December 2 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

December 4 - London, Wembley Arena

