Nicki Minaj has announced details of a UK arena tour for 2019.

The rapper will perform at London's O2 Arena on March 11.

She announced the news on Twitter saying: "I can't wait to see you all on the NICKIHNDRXX TOUR with 1future!"

It will be in support of her upcoming fourth studio album Queen.

Due for release on August 10 it features hit singles Chun-Li and Barbie Tingz.

The album marks her first in four years, following up the hugely successful The Pinkprint.

(Image: Ian West/PA Wire)

Since her 2010 debut Minaj has earned 16 top ten singles in the US, the most among female rappers, she's also received three MTV VMAs, ten Grammy nominations and sold 20 million singles worldwide.

The rapper has produced singles including Starships, Superbass and Anaconda, as well as collaborating with the likes of Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Drake, Lil Wayne and Beyonce.

Find out how to get tickets to her UK tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday June 15.

What are the tour dates?

March 11 - London, O2 Arena

March 14 - Birmingham Arena

March 17 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

March 18 - Manchester Arena

